Brian Umony targets silverware with Express

Brian Umony at the unveiling on Friday at Wankulukuku [Photo: John Batanudde]

Brian Umony hopes to help Express lift silverware by scoring as many goals for the club.

The former KCCA forward who was unveiled by the Red Eagles on Friday in deal that will see him feature for the side until the end of the season.

“I am so happy to be here,” said Umony who was the league MVP more than a decade ago. “It’s an incredible emotion to be a part of this club and I am looking forward to work hard, score as many goals as I can to win silverware for the club,” he added.

Umony hasn’t played competitive football for close to three years after a bad injury sustained while on duty in Ethiopia with St. George and appreciate the six time champions for yet another chance.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has made this happen, my manager and the Express Management. I like the direction the club is taking and I am certain this will work.

To everyone who stood by me all through the trying times I thank you, it’s #ShowTime!!!!”.

The Ugandan international has vast experience having played not only in Uganda but Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Africa, USA and Vietnam among other nations.

His best chance of winning silverware this season appears to be in the Stanbic Uganda Cup where his side are into the last 16.