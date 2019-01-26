FMU crowns season’s best at awards gala

2017 and 2018 champions(Photo: John Batanudde)

The greats of local motorsport converged on Friday as FMU celebrated the success of riders and drivers at the awards ceremony at the Silver Springs hotel, Kampala.

After waiting for a year, the 2017 motorsport champions were finally presented with their awards along with the 2018 champions.

Christakis Fitidis was officially crowned the 2017 champion. On the same night, Fitidis took home the 2018 sprint championship title.

2017 NRC champion Fitidis(R) and the runners up

Leon Ssenyange was crowned the 2017 co-driver champion.

Fred Ssenkumba and Alex Wakabi too were presented with the awards for the 2017 Two-wheel drive and clubman rally championship(CRC) awards.

While in motocross, MX1 champion Maxime Van Pee, Ali Omar Yasser, Fortune Sentamu, Gift Ssebuguzi, William Blick, Isabella Blick were awarded for the 2017 championship in the respective classes.

The 2017 MX50 class winners

The 2018 champions, Susan Muwonge and co-driver Edmond Kyeyune were crowned after their amazing performance last year.

Susan Muwonge receiving a trophy from KMSF chairman Phineas Kimathi

Ronald Sebuguzi and Jas Mangat took the runners up awards for 2018 NRC season.

Edwin Kalule was presented with his maiden two wheel drive trophy while Charles Ssansa and Timothy Gawaya scooped the runners up.

Godfrey Nsereko and John Bosco Musisi picked their official 2018 clubman rally championship(CRC) trophy last night.

Arthur Blick Jr was awarded his record eleventh MX1 title together with Ali Omar Yasser, Fortune Sentamu, Jeremiah Mugerwa, Ramathan Mubiru, Gift Sebuguzi among the motocross champions of 2018.

Special awards were given to the outstanding personalities and sponsors of the sport.

Mountain Dew took the Shekhar Metha award for the outstanding sponsor of 2018 while Barak Orland was the outstanding personality following his efforts in developing motocross.

Bobo was the big winner of the night

Long serving officials of the sport Kisitu Mayanga and David Bitalo were also appreciated for the great work last night.