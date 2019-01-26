Former Express defender Bwogi close to Police Move

Edgar Bwogi (right) closes down Bright Stars’ Nelson Senkatuka last season. He is close to joining Police FC [Photo: John Batanudde]

Former Express FC defender Edgar ‘Sharp’ Bwogi is close to completing a move to Express FC.

Bwogi who has the versatility to play at left back as well as central defence has been training with the Cops for the entire week and caught the eye of Coach Abdallah Mubiru.

“He has shown some qualities we are looking at,” said Mubiru. “He is big, uses both feet well and also good in the air. I think we shall sign him,” confirmed Mubiru.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, Bwogi who spent the first round of the current season without a club after leaving Express also revealed the move is close.

“It’s very close,” he said in reference to the transfer. “I am eager to learn and they (Police) have a coach who understands the game and hopefully, I will learn a lot playing under him,” he added.

The 2005 league champions have less than a week to add a defender to their leaking backline.

Despite scoring 24 goals (second highest in the competition), the Cops have conceded two more.

Their attempt to sign Henry Katongole on loan from Vipers were futile but they are seeking to also get former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ivan Bukenya until the end of the season.