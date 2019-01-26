Sserunkuma dedicates Golden Boot to Vipers Family

Daniel Sserunkuma shows off his golden boot at Namboole

Daniel Sserunkuma dedicated his golden boot for the 2017/18 season to his family.

The forward finally received his award midway the new season prior to the kick-off of the 1-1 draw with URA at Namboole after he missed out on the Fufa awards in December.

“I have no words to express my gratitude for all the kind words for having finally received my 2017/18 season Golden boot,” the former Gor Mahia forward posted on his twitter account.

The former Express FC striker who scored 17 goals, six of which came while he was still with the Red Eagles.