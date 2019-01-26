Football

URA vs Vipers in pictures

ago
by John Batanudde

URA FC
Shafiq Kagimu Midfielder 36'
Joackim Ojera 74'
Patrick Mbowa 81'

Vipers SC
Dan Sserunkuma Forward 45+1'
Moses Waiswa Midfielder
Rahmat Ssenfuka 59'
Ibrahim Kiyemba Defender 48'

URA FC and Vipers SC battled to a one all draw at the Nelson Mandela stadium on Friday evening. Here are some shots from the match. Click on an image to enlarge.

