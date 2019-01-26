Football URA vs Vipers in pictures Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 3 hours ago by John Batanudde URA FC Shafiq Kagimu Midfielder 36'Joackim Ojera 74'Patrick Mbowa 81' Vipers SC Dan Sserunkuma Forward 45+1'Moses Waiswa MidfielderRahmat Ssenfuka 59'Ibrahim Kiyemba Defender 48' URA FC and Vipers SC battled to a one all draw at the Nelson Mandela stadium on Friday evening. Here are some shots from the match. Click on an image to enlarge.