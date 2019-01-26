Vipers lose ground to leaders KCCA after stalemate with URA

URA 1-1 Vipers
Vipers Sports Club missed the opportunity to get within reach of the Uganda Premier League leaders, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), following a one all draw with Uganda Revenue Authority in Friday’s league duel at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.
URA took the lead seven minutes to the half time break with Shafik Kagimu’s opener.
Last season’s top scorer, Dan ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma poked home the equalizer in between the legs of goalkeeper James Alitho to make amends at the stroke of half time.
The second stanza of poorly attended game did not reap any goal dividends.
Vipers’ Ibrahim Kiyemba and Rahmat Ssenfuka got cautioned by Referee Ali Kaddu whilst Joackim Ojera and Patrick Mbowa were the booked parties for the home side.
Moments before kick-off, Sserunkuma picked his top scorers’ boot and a cash reward of Shs 1M.
Vipers’ midfielder Moses Waiswa was named the Pilsner man of the match.
Vipers is now on 30 points, six shy of KCCA. The Venoms play Mbarara City on Sunday in their last first round game at the St Mary’s Stadium.
URA picked their 10th draw of the season as they completed the first round in 6th position with 22 points.
Team Line Ups:
URA XI:
James Alitho (G.K), Ronald Kigongo, Yesseri Waibi, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Mbowa, Siraje Sentamu, Ronald Musana, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafiq Kagimu, Robert Omonuk (60′ Robert Mukoghotya), Mathew Tayo Odongo (65′ Joackim Ojera)
Subs Not Used:
Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Benjamin Nyakoojo, Abudallar Nyanzi, Moses Sseruyidde, Allan Mugalu
Vipers XI:
Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Yayo Lutimba Kato, Geofrey Wasswa, Livingstone Mulondo, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain – 59′ Brian Nkuubi), Innocent Wafula (80′ Duncan Sseninde, ), Moses Waiswa, Tito Okello (70′ Abraham Ndugwa), Dan Sserunkuma
Subs Not Used:
Derrick Ochan (G.K), Henry Katongole, Joseph Jjanjali, Ibrahim Tembo
Match officials:
Center Referee: Ali Kaddu
Assistant Referee 1: Marex Nkumbi
Assistant Referee 2: Catherine Naggadya
Fourth Officer: Joseph Ochom
Assessor: Yusuf Awuye
Top Scorers:
Bashir Mutanda (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) – 10 Goals
Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) – 9 Goals
Juma Balinya (Police) – 9 Goals
Dan ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma (Vipers) – 8 Goals
Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA) – 7 Goals
Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars) – 6 Goals
Rashid Agau (Maroons) – 6 Goals
Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United) – 6 Goals
Deogratius Ojok (BUL) – 5 Goals