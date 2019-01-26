Vipers lose ground to leaders KCCA after stalemate with URA

Vipers’ striker Dan Sserunkumais checked by URA defender Patrick Mbowa. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

URA 1-1 Vipers

Vipers Sports Club missed the opportunity to get within reach of the Uganda Premier League leaders, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), following a one all draw with Uganda Revenue Authority in Friday’s league duel at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

URA took the lead seven minutes to the half time break with Shafik Kagimu’s opener.

Last season’s top scorer, Dan ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma poked home the equalizer in between the legs of goalkeeper James Alitho to make amends at the stroke of half time.

The second stanza of poorly attended game did not reap any goal dividends.

Vipers’ Ibrahim Kiyemba and Rahmat Ssenfuka got cautioned by Referee Ali Kaddu whilst Joackim Ojera and Patrick Mbowa were the booked parties for the home side.

URA midfielder Saidi Kyeyune (left) gets closer to Brian Nkuubi. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Moments before kick-off, Sserunkuma picked his top scorers’ boot and a cash reward of Shs 1M.

Vipers’ midfielder Moses Waiswa was named the Pilsner man of the match.

Vipers is now on 30 points, six shy of KCCA. The Venoms play Mbarara City on Sunday in their last first round game at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Vipers’ Moses Waiswa was named Pilsner man of the match. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

URA picked their 10th draw of the season as they completed the first round in 6th position with 22 points.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI:

James Alitho (G.K), Ronald Kigongo, Yesseri Waibi, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Mbowa, Siraje Sentamu, Ronald Musana, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafiq Kagimu, Robert Omonuk (60′ Robert Mukoghotya), Mathew Tayo Odongo (65′ Joackim Ojera)

Subs Not Used:

Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Benjamin Nyakoojo, Abudallar Nyanzi, Moses Sseruyidde, Allan Mugalu

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Yayo Lutimba Kato, Geofrey Wasswa, Livingstone Mulondo, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain – 59′ Brian Nkuubi), Innocent Wafula (80′ Duncan Sseninde, ), Moses Waiswa, Tito Okello (70′ Abraham Ndugwa), Dan Sserunkuma

Subs Not Used:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Henry Katongole, Joseph Jjanjali, Ibrahim Tembo

Match officials:

Center Referee: Ali Kaddu

Assistant Referee 1: Marex Nkumbi

Assistant Referee 2: Catherine Naggadya

Fourth Officer: Joseph Ochom

Assessor: Yusuf Awuye

Top Scorers:

Bashir Mutanda (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) – 10 Goals

Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) – 9 Goals

Juma Balinya (Police) – 9 Goals

Dan ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma (Vipers) – 8 Goals

Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA) – 7 Goals

Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars) – 6 Goals

Rashid Agau (Maroons) – 6 Goals

Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United) – 6 Goals

Deogratius Ojok (BUL) – 5 Goals