Vipers Vs Mbarara City Preview: Venoms can’t afford to slip up

Sunday January 27, 2019

Vipers Vs Mbarara City – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Moses Waiswa must be at his best at home to Mbarara City [Photo: John Batanudde]

Reigning champions Vipers SC return to action less than 72 hours after drawing URA with a home tie against Mbarara City on Sunday afternoon.

Vipers are aware that nothing short of a win against a side only two points adrift in third place will leave them with a big gap to close at the top.

The Venoms are six points behind leaders KCCA with a game in hand and wouldn’t want the gap to stay same going into the second half of the season.

In the aftermath of the draw at Namboole on Friday, Coach Michael Nam Ouma pointed at fatigue as the reason for the off colour performance and it remains to be seen whether he will alter the team come Sunday.

For Mbarara City, they will hope to stun the hosts for only their second win away from home.

Mbarara City have been phenomenal at home but haven’t collected as much points on the road.

But they will fancy their chances against a side that hasn’t rested enough juggling continental and domestic competition.

Key Players

Daniel Sserunkuma, Tito Okello and Abraham Ndugwa will lead the hunt for goals for the hosts while Paul Mucureezi, Makweth Awol and Hilary Mukundane will be vital for the Ankole Lions.

Key Stats

Vipers won both games last season and are unbeaten at home since the 2-1 loss to URA in November last year.