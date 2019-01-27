Mbarara City ready to cope with life after skipper Alishe’s departure

Asuman Alishe (left) is out of the Mbarara City team after a year of diligent service. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 15):

Saturday, 27th January 2019

Vipers Vs Mbarara City

At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

When Western Uganda based UPL outfit Mbarara City Football Club visits the St Mary’s Stadium with a duel against Vipers Sports Club, it will be the first of the many matches the Ankole Lions will play without their former skipper Asuman Alishe.

Alishe was released by the club after his employment contract was not renewed albeit allegations of spur heading internal player revolts.

Against Vipers, the Ankole Lions who are proudly sponsored by Top Bet are most likely to deploy a make shift central defender Zaidi Byekwaso, who has been limited to game time this season.



We released Asuman Alishe, our former captain after his contract expired. Life at the club has to continue. As we face Vipers, we shall use Zaidi Byekwaso and the new signing Ocitti remains the understudy. Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Head coach Mbarara City Football Club

Asuman Alishe (second from right) with the the match officials before their match away to BUL. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Mbarara City has already played two build up games with-out Alishe, winning massively 16-0 over Mbarara Select and 3-0 against Buganda regional out-fit, Nkambi Coffee.

On the other hand, Vipers was engaged in a league duel barely 48 hours after their one all draw against URA at Namboole Stadium.

Vipers’ Brian Nkuubi in action during their one all draw away to URA at Namboole Stadium. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

The Venoms will be expected to name more or less the team that faced URA on Friday with their Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora starting ahead of Derrick Ochan.

Halid Lwaliwa is out with rib complications and former SC Villa defender Henry Katongole is destined for the first start since joining the Venoms.

Whereas captain Tadeo Lwanga will play the blocking role in the midfield, reigning Airtel FUFA footballer of the year Moses Waiswa is tasked with the play making antics alongside Innocent Wafula to feed Tito Okello, Dan Sserunkuma, Abraham Ndugwa and company.

Vipers creative player Moses Waiswa will be key for the team against Mbarara City. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Mbarara City goalkeeping coach Yusuf Ssenyonjo (left) with the goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba during the warm up session. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Mbarara City will name goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba in between the goal posts because first choice Ali Kimera is still suspended having being red carded away to Onduparaka.

Steven Othieno and Jasper Aheebwa will be deployed on the right back and left back departments respectively.

Jasper Ahebwa prepares to execute a throw-in. He will start at left back at Mbarara City against Vipers. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Zaidi Byekwaso and captain Hilary Mukundane kick start a new partnership in central defence as Burundian Pistis Barenge is the defensive shield in central midfield.

Paul Mucurezi, Bebe Swaliki, Makueth Wol, Jude Ssemugabi, Ibrahim Orit, Ivan Eyam and new signing Derrick Onyai are all offensive options.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, the head coach at Mbarara City Football Club. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Michael ‘Nam’ Ouma, Vipers Sports Club head coach. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Both Vipers and Mbarara City have played 14 matches apiece with Vipers on 30 points, six behind leaders KCCA.

Mbarara City has 27 points as they sit third on the 16 team log.

Probable Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Yayo Lutimba Kato, Geofrey Wasswa, Livingstone Mulondo, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Innocent Wafula, Moses Waiswa, Tito Okello, Dan Sserunkuma

Subs:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Henry Katongole, Duncan Sseninde, Abraham Ndugwa, Brian Nkuubi, Joseph Jjanjali, Ibrahim Tembo

Head coach: Michael ‘Nam’ Ouma

Mbarara City XI:

Muhammed Ssekeba (G.K), Steven Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Zaidi Byekwaso, Hilary Mukundane, Pistis Barenge, Paul Mucureezi, Bebe Swaliki, Makueth Wol, Jude Ssemugabi, Ibrahim Orit

Subs: Ivan Eyam, Steven Kabuye, Ocitti Otim, Siraje Musindo, Brian Aheebwa

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Top Scorers:

Bashir Mutanda (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) – 10 Goals

Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) – 9 Goals

Juma Balinya (Police) – 9 Goals

Dan ‘Muzeyi’ Sserunkuma (Vipers) – 8 Goals

Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA) – 7 Goals

Nelson Senkatuka (Bright Stars) – 6 Goals

Rashid Agau (Maroons) – 6 Goals

Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United) – 6 Goals

Deogratius Ojok (BUL) – 5 Goals