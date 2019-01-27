Paidha Black Angels, Mbarara City intensify pursuit for Vipers’ striker Okwir

Dickens Okwir celebrates after Lango’s success over Buganda in the FUFA Drum. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Paidha Black Angles and Mbarara City Football Clubs are on a mission to get Vipers’ forward Dickens ‘Diarra’ Okwir, on loan.

Both clubs have apparently formally sent their written bid to Vipers Sports Club.

The final decision about the release of the player and the loan terms will be confirmed by the Vipers Club management.

Mbarara City head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is a longtime admirer of the center forward having previously worked with him at Onduparaka.

”Okwir Dickens is a good striker who will help us if we acquire his services” Livingstone Mbabazi on the Diarra.

He is therefore looked at Karim Ndugwa’s natural replacement following his return to Wakiso Giants after a loan spell of six months.

At Mbarara City, Okwir is expected to add fire power to Mbarara City’s forward line with the availability of Jude Ssemugabi, Ibrahim Oiti, Derrick Onyai and winger Paul Mucurezi.

Kawowo Sports has learnt that Paidha Black Angels has tabled a Shs 3M loyalty fee for Okwir who has also previously played at Sporting Football Club in Lira.

Paidha Black Angels has already lost their skipper Cromwell Abang Rwothomio to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club in the January transfer window.

Dickens Okwir during his unveiling at Vipers

Okwir was among the several players offered for loan agreements to further develop their talents with more playing time elsewhere.

The others on the exit door at the Kitende base club are forward Davis Kasirye, Noah Wafula, Burundian Ndizeye Sefu and right back Fred Okot, while the employment contract for left back Aggrey Madoi was not renewed.