Rugby Premiership: Entebbe Mongers work for home bonus point after victory over Mulago Rams

Entebbe Mongers and Mulago Rams players scrabble for the ball during a line out moment. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

National Rugby Premiership 2018/19:

Weekend Results:

Entebbe Mongers 28-10 Mulago Rams

Rhinos 03-15 Warriors

Kobs 43-08 Jinja Hippos

Pirates 84-08 Walukaba Barbarians

Heathens 32-10 Buffaloes

Entebbe Mongers Rugby Club posted their second successive home victory with a 28-10 performance against the Mulago Rams during a national premiership match played at lake side the House of Pain play ground in Entebbe on liberation day.

Adrian Wasswa starred as he contributed a lion’s share of Mongers’ total points with 19 (three tries and two conversions.)

Mongers’ Adrian Wasswa (left) is tackled by Rams’ players during the game. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Coming from last weekend’s win against Walukuba Barbarians, the Mongers have picked rhythm with yet another resounding home performance in the post Ben Kigongo Ssebalamu epoch.

The Plascon paint sponsored side took a quick lead when the clinical Wasswa touched down beyond the white chalk for the opening try as early as the 7th minute.

Wasswa’s magical foot converted for the 7-0 lead.

Wasswa converts one of his two conversions on the evening. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Action at the House of Pain between Mongers and Rams. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Joseph Bulago had the second try, six minutes later, also converted home by Wasswa.

As the first half eyed the climax, Jude Rwakayanga escaped from the mean Mongers’ back line for a try, drilled home by Collin Isabirye for the successful conversion.

As the second half kicked off, Wasswa Adrian got his second personal try on the sunny evening. Gift Oketta converted, extending the lead to 21-07.

FAIR PLAY: Mongers and Rams players in embrace in a typical sportsmanship spirit after the game. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Burly Andrew Olweny ensured Mongers smile home with a bonus point, following the club’s fourth try converted by Brian Kamanyire for 28-07 lead.

At the death of the match, Emmanuel Kibirige posted home a penalty following a neck tackle to reduce the deficit and beautify the score-line to 28-10.

After Kibirige’s successful kick from over 25 yards, female referee Rosenborg Kanyunyuzi, who was celebrating her birthday then blew for full time as Mongers fans and players celebrated yet another home win.

Scrum down during the Mongers-Rams game at the House of Pain. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Pirates were in demolition mood, triumphing 84-08 over Walukuba Barbarians in Bweyogerere.

Rhinos suffered a 15-03 loss to Warriors as Kobs further stamped grip on the league summit with a 43-08 win over the visiting Jinja Hippos at the Legends Rugby Ground in Kampala.

Earlier on Friday, Heathens humbled Buffaloes 32-10 in the Kyadondo derby.

Team Line Ups:

Entebbe Mongers:

Jackson Wako, Jerome Buyonga, Elijah Kitooke, Joachim Chisano, Emma Elepu, Patrick Abba, Lauren Kalule, Andrew Olweny, Paul Angana, Brian Kamanyire, Joseph Bulago, Trevor Tusiime, Adrian Wasswa, Gift Oketta, Hannington Mukalazi, Joseph Tamale, Jarvis Omedel, Benna Twijukye, Richard Bbira, Benjamin Muwomya, Michael Kamoga, Simon Wakabi

Manager: Jonathan Mukiibi

Head coach: John Wandicho

Medical: Nelson Mayeku

Rams players and officials pray after the match in Entebbe. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Mulago Rams:

Michael Emojong, Jude Rwakayanga, Geofrey Lubangaken, John Tabu, Solomon Aryampa, Brian Kizito, Uthuman Mukasa, Edmond Waya, Collin Isabirye, Alex Tibaijuka Babayella, Emmanuel Kibirige, Timothy Ernest Kavuma, Alosious Muganzi, Samuel Kikomeko, Shakul Saka, Medi Nkambwe, Musa Rajab, Denis Rwaheru

Manager: Huzairu Alsadin

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Rosenborg Kanyunyuzi

Assistants

Peter Kirunda

Joseph Kabayi

Ronald Kimbugwe hands over Nile Special beers to Alosious Muganzi for a splendid performance. The rewards are courtesy of Amazon Pub, Entebbe, a key partner for Mongers. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Center Referee Rosenborg Kanyunyuzi (right) consults with the assistant Peter Kirunda as Mongers’ Joseph Tamale and a Rams’ player listen. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE



Mongers’ manager Jonathan Mukiibi managed the touch line issues in absence of coach John Wandicho. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

We played a great game and I believe that we continue with us a performance for the rest of the second round. Credit goes to the players Jonathan Mukiibi, Mongers’ manager