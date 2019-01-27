Ugandan crews granted free entry for Safari rally

KMSF chairman Phineas Kimathi awarding the 2018 NRC champion(Photo: John Batanudde)

All Ugandan crews intending to participate in the 2019 Safari rally are assured of a waiver on the entry fees.

This was announced by the Kenya motorsports federation(KMSF) chairman, Phineas Kimathi as he attended the FMU awards gala on Friday held at silver springs hotel, Kampala.

“Ugandan crews with FIA homologated cars will be given a waiver on entry fees to come and participate in the Safari rally this year,” he said.

An entry fee for Safari rally costs around usd 500.

This year’s Safari rally will not only act the fourth round of African rally championship but also a WRC candidate event that will determine the event’s return to world rally championship series.

2017 NRC champion Christakis Fitidis approves the offer as an advantage to Ugandan crews.

“The waiver was a good move our drivers should take advantage of. Safari rally is not just any other event but a special one for most Ugandan drivers should try.

“Drivers can use this opportunity to compete with some fast drivers and gauge their pace, experience new grounds of organisations as well as interrupting with different personalities in the sport,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Christakis Fitidis at the 2017 Safari rally flag off

Fitidis also believes the waiver is one way to initiate Uganda’s support for the Safari WRC project.

Duncan Mubiru, Jas Mangat are among other crews that have been part of the Safari rally in the previous years.

Last year, only Jas Mangat and Duncan Mubiru were among the Ugandan finalists. Mangat secured a podium finish while Mubiru finished seventh overall.

Safari rally is scheduled for 6-7th July in parts of Naivasha and Nakuru.