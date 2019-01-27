Mbarara City earn a point off Vipers at the intimidating St Mary’s

Paul Mucurezi scored his 5th goal of the season in the UPL against Vipers during the one all draw at St Mary’s Stadium.

Vipers 1-1 Mbarara City

Vipers Sports Club and Mbarara City settled for a one all draw during match day 15 of the Uganda Premier League at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Sunday.

Diminutive forward Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma thumped home the opener after 17 minutes into the game.

The dread-locked deadly center forward finished past goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba with a left footed finish off a telling delivery from the right by January signing Innocent Wafula.

The goal arrived moments after Sserunkuma and Tito Okello had missed two glaring opportunities to take the lead.

The visitors had two chances from distance by Paul Mucureezi and Makweth Wol fly over the bar in Fabien Mutombora’s goal.

The Ankole Lions were forced into an early change when Swalik ‘Bebe’ Ssegujja was replaced by live wire midfielder Ivan Eyam on 25 minutes.

Vipers, who started utility player Geofrey Wasswa held onto the lead for the opening stanza.

In the second stanza of the game, Mbarara City returned energized, composed, focused and more determined.

Minute after minute, they posed the provocations to the Vipers’ defence.

A quick counter attack nine minutes into the second half reaped dividends.

Right back Stephen Othieno raced onto a long ball played by skipper Hilary Mukundane before releasing a teasing ground ball into the opposition goal area that Mucurezi reacted faster to poke home for the well celebrated goal by the visiting fans.

Vipers reacted with a substitution on the hour mark when Abraham Ndugwa took over Tito Okello’s place.

Jude Ssemugabi had another chance to win it for the visitors but hesitated to shoot during another counter attack.

Defender Mukundane blocked Sserunkuma’s goal bound shot towards the end of the game as the visitors held it firm for a point at St Mary’s.

Later Rahmat Ssenfuka, ironically having a field day at office was rested for left winger Duncan Sseninde with 15 minutes to play.

Vipers’ Ibrahim Kiyemba and Mbarara City’s first half substitute were the two cautioned players.

King-pin defender Mukundane, the new Mbarara City skipper after the departure of Asuman Alishe was named the Pilsner man of the match, a reward that also comes with Shs 100,000 (cash).

Hilary Mukundane was named Pilsner man of the match

The Venoms end the first round with 31 points, five shy from the leaders KCCA as Mbarara City cements their grip in third place with 28 points.

Team Line ups:

Vipers XI:

Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Ibrahim Kiyemba, Geofrey Wasswa, Henry Katongole, Livingstone Mulondo, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Innocent Wafula, Rahmat Ssenfuka (74’ Duncan Sseninde), Moses Waiswa, Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Tito Okello (60’ Abraham Ndugwa)

Subs Not Used:

Derrick Ochan (G.K), Yayo Kato Lutimba, Brian Nkuubi, Joseph Jjanjali

Mbarara City XI:

Muhammad Ssekeba, Stephen Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Zaidi Byekwaso, Hillary Mukundane, Pistis Barenge, Paul Mucureezi, Swalik ‘Bebe’ Ssegujja (25’ Ivan Eyam), Wol Makueth, Jude Ssemugabi, Ibrahim Orit

Subs Not Used:

Norman Rukaali (G.K),Brian Aheebwa, Siraje Misindo, Steven Kabuye, Umar Mihinzi

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe

Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

Fourth Official: Lucky Razak Kasalirwa