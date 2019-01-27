Warriors snap three-game slide with win over Rhinos

Rhinos 03-15 Warriors

Kobs 43-08 Jinja Hippos

Pirates 84-08 Barbarians

Mongers 28-07 Rams

Warriors players upload fans after a recent game (Photo: Twitter | WarriorsRugbyUg)

Warriors ended a three-game losing streak to earn their first win of the the calendar year.

Kevin Makmot’s men defeated Rhinos 15-03 on Saturday evening at Legends Rugby Grounds.

Having fallen to Pirates, Kobs and Heathens in succession, Warriors were desperate for victory. They chose to got points on their first opportunity but Nelson Mandela could not find the target with his boot, but the second penalty was flawless putting the first point of the game on board.

David Otwi drew Rhinos level with a penalty, but Warriors created a separation again, this time with a try. Allan Omoding intercepted a poor pass, sprinting through over 50 meters before he was brought down near the try line. He then passed to Joseph Oyet who was offering support for the first try of the game.

In the second half, neither side imposed themselves but Warriors looked the more likely side to score, and they did through Simon Nyeko. Richard Kinyai converted for a 15-03 lead, which was also the final score.

In other games played, Pirates obliterated Walukuba Barbarians 84-08 at Kings Park in Bweyogerere. Isaac Rujumba (3), Kelvin Balagadde (3),

Baron Kasozi(2), Edgar Pajob, Timothy Odongo, James Mugisha, Dennis Etuket, Benson Ngono and Brian Ochan all crossed with half back pairing of Conrad Wanyama and Ivan Magomu putting away four conversions each.

Davis Kyewalabye, Ernest Byarugaba, Adrian Kasito and Faraji Odugo all crossed for Kobs during the early kick-off at legends in which the title contenders defeated Jinja Hippos 43-08.

In Entebbe, Mongers earned their second win in as many games at the House of Pain, defeating MRI Rams 27-08.