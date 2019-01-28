Blick brothers to miss full MX season 

Alestair Blick (Photo: John Batanudde)

Alestair and Paddy Blick will not be taking part in the National Motocross Championship this year.

The two missed the season opener on Sunday and will likely sit out the rest of the championship races.

Alestair and Paddy Blick competed in the MX125 class where Alestair is a former champion.

“We decided to rest Alestair because he felt he was not competitive enough in the class. He always felt disappointed after every race.

“He feels his body size is not fit for the bike which restricts his pace unlike his competitors. And his age restricts him to upgrade to MX2. The rules cannot permit him,” explains their mother; Noella Blick.

Alestair is now 15 years old and needs to be 16 to compete in the MX2 class.

“Alestair makes sixteen years in October. The season will be almost done by then. So he decided to sit back as he works on his weight and fitness,” she added.

For Paddy, it’s an injury recovery keeping him of action.

“Paddy suffered an injury last season. He could not wait to completely heal since he didnt want to miss an event. Unfortunately he was damaging the injury further.

“He was advised to stay away from competition for a few months. And once he completely recovers he will be back,” she said.

Last year, Arthur Blick Jr; the father to Alestair and Paddy announced his retirement from competitive racing to concentrate on a rally career.