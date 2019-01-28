Defender Agele completes move to Malaysian top tier club

Bernard Agele (right) during his official unveiling ceremony in Malaysia

South Sudanese defender Bernard Agele has completed a dream move to Malaysian club, Universiti Teknologi Mara (Uitm) Football Club, based in Shah Alam in Selangor City.

Agele, born in Uganda to South Sudanese parents, signed the deal at his new club as a free agent after a brief spell at Uganda Premier League side, Paidha Black Angels.

The rock solid center half is excited having excelled in the trials as well as the medicals to be deemed fit for a slot on the team christened as the ‘Lion Troops’.

Glory goes to the Lord for this job. I will keep focused and work hard as well for all my time at Uitm Football Club. I will do my best for the best performances alongside my other teammates. Bernard Agele

Besides Agele, the club has also recruited massively with Adi Said, Robert Waly Lopez also joining.

Last season Uitm completed the season in 9th place.

Agele’s long awaited debut at the club comes on Friday, 1st February 2019.

Bernard Agele during the medicals

Uitm, currently coached by Ismail Zakaria travels to Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) at the Majlis Perbandaran Stadium, Selayang during the opening match of the 2019 Malayisa Premier League, a second tier in the country.

Bernard Agele (left) during a trial match. PHOTO; UITM F.C

Previously, Agele has played at Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Express and recently Paidha Black Angels.

He is capped 15 times for the South Sudan national team.