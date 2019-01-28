South Sudan Football Association benefits from $1M FIFA donation

South Sudan Football delegates after the 2019 Annual General Assembly. PHOTO: PAUL FRANCIS

South Sudan Football Association has benefited from a $1M donation from the international football governing body, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

FIFA confirmed the $1M donation to the South Sudan Football Association to help in the running of all its activities.

George Veron, who is a FIFA representative revealed this to journalists in Juba during a recent visit.

He said the 800,000 USD was released the previous week.

It will be used for organizing tournaments and other SSFA activities this year.



Of course they have already received the money in January. FIFA sent them about 800,000 for functioning and organizing competition. George Veron, FIFA Representative

CAF Executive Member Moses Magogo (second right) addressed the South Sudan Football Association Ordinary General Assembly. PHOTO: PAUL FRANCIS

The cash transfer is the first in three years since FIFA suspended funding the association in 2015 over administrative issue.

Part of this money will be used to renovate the Juba national stadium to international standards.

Meanwhile, South Sudan has confirmed they will host all their international football games in Uganda for the year 2019 as the Juba stadium undergoes a face lift.

On Friday, 25th January 2019, South Sudan Football Association held their ordinary general assembly at Palm Hotel in Juba.

FIFA was represented by Veron, CAF Executive committee member Moses Magogo represented the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad whilst CECAFA body was represented by the Tanzania FA boss, Wallace Karia.