It’s not over yet, Vipers’ Ouma

Michael Ouma talking to the press [Photo: John Batanudde]

Michael Nam Ouma believes the five point gap that separates Vipers and log leaders, KCCA is achievable.

The reigning champions dropped more two points on Sunday after throwing away a lead in the 1-1 draw with Mbarara City at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

“I am confident we can catch up and close the five point gap,” said Ouma in a post-match press briefing.

The Kenyan also admitted it was a tough game against Mbarara City and believes that fatigue played a part in the result.

“The game against Mbarara City has been tough, we would have won it but my players are fatigued,” he explained.

“We have played two games in a space of three days, so they got limited resting time. After travelling all the way from Tunisia, then played on Friday so it was always going to be tough.

The Venoms return to action on Friday next week against Kirinya Jinja SS at home and Ouma says they will have recovered then.

“We shall be good to go then. Scientifically, the body needs 72 hours to recover and by then, it will all be fine.

Last season, Vipers came from over 7 points to win to trophy.