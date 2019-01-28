Kimani to handle Uganda Rugby 7s again

Geoffrey Kimani is new strength and conditioning coach of Uganda 7s

On the last day of October last year, Geoffrey Kimani resigned from the Shujaa strength and conditioning job, saying he needed to take time off for personal reasons

The sabbatical has ended and the Level 4 certified coach will be back on the technical bench, this time with Uganda Rugby Sevens.

Kimani returns to the Uganda Sevens technical bench as the strength and conditioning coach. He made the announcement via Twitter.

New turf…honoured once again in returning to Uganda in the capacity of S&C @UgandaSevens for the qualification process of the 2019/2020 @WorldRugby7s …always grateful to the almighty and Family…#FlyMen pic.twitter.com/9Npytmrh0y — Geoffrey Kimani (@GeoffKimani) January 28, 2019

Kimani has been with the Uganda Sevens in the past, 2017 to be exact, during the Hong Kong Sevens.

He has served in the Kenya Sevens setup as the strength and condition coach twice; when Kenya claimed the Singapore Sevens in 2016 and during the 2017-18 season before he resigned on October 31, 2018.