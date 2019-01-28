Nyamityobora Football Club confirms 8 mid-season recruits

Goalkeeper Dennis Otim

Western Uganda based UPL side Nyamityobora Football Club has confirmed the signing of eight players in the secondary transfer epoch (January window).

These players, according to a web portal, Mbarara Sun were unveiled officially at the club’s training ground in Kijungu-Mbarara district on Sunday.

There is one goalkeeper and striker apiece, two defenders as well as four midfielders.

Uganda U-20 shot stopper Denis Otim, the earlier confirmed signing is joined by Joel Ayoku (Doves All Stars), Edgar Mujuni (Agape Lions), John Sserunjogi (Kikyusa), Damien Nakalema ( Water), Fred Mayindi (Riverside Forest Park), Peter Mutebi (SC Villa Jogoo youth)and James Tongi (Bweyogerere).

The club head coach Asaph Mwebaze has the hope and courage that the recruited army will impact for the better the club as the second round comes looming.



We have brought in eight new players, who will help us in the second round starting on Tuesday; we hope they will help us acquire the points that will get us out of the relegation zone. We trust these new players and we feel they are the ones we need to change our results. We don’t know what will be in training tomorrow but we hope all the eight players will be competing for places to start the game on Tuesday Asaph Mwebaze, Nyamityobora FC head coach, as quoted by Mbarara Sun

Asaph Mwebaze, Nyamityobora FC head coach. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE



One thing I want is to work hard and ensure the team gets out of the relegation zone, Nyamityobora is now a road through which I can fulfill my dreams because I admire very many teams outside Uganda where I wish to play from, I only have to work hard here and reach where I dream Fred Mayindi, striker at Nyamitybora FC

Nyamityobora Football Club are currently 14th on the 16 team log with just two wins and three draws, having suffered 10 losses.

Meanwhile, the Banyakare, as the team is fondly known visits Police FC at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on 29th January 2019 for the second round kick off.