Perfect starts for Sebuguzi, Orland brothers, William in MX season opener

MX1 riders during the season opener at Garuga (Photo: John Batanudde)

The 2019 National Motocross season revved off to a competitive start at the Victoria Racing Track in Garuga on Sunday as riders initiated their title chase.

Just like last year, the Orland brothers picked from were they stopped by putting up yet another impressive pace in their respective classes.

While Aviv Orland dominated the MX125 class, his younger brother Stav too was ruling the MX85 class sweeping all heats to take lead in the classes.

Stav Orland (Photo: John Batanudde)

In the MX65, Gift Sebuguzi edged Alon Orland to start his trail in the new class with victory. The race predicted a tight battle ahead between the two riders.

Gift Sebuguzi (Photo: John Batanudde)

The juniors class saw the renewed rivalry between Miguel Katende and William Blick. However, it was Blick to scoop the victory with Katende coming second.

William Blick Jr (Photo: John Batanudde)

Ashiraf Mbabazi Jr topped the peewee class followed by Jonathan Katende and Talha Katende.

In MX1, team captain Maxime Van Pee proved he has fully recovered from an injury following a tight encounter with guest rider Rolando Dimitri.

Maxime van Pee (Photo: John Batanudde)

Van pee topped the class followed by Talha Kiggundu and Moses Lutwama in second and third respectively.

The second round of MX is scheduled for 24th February at Busiika.

