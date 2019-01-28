Police Vs Nyamityobora Preview: Mwebaze talks big ahead of Cops test

Tuesday January 29, 2019

Police Vs Nyamityobora – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Asaph Mwebaze, Nyamityobora FC head coach

Nyamityobora coach Asaph Mwebaze is optimistic his side will collect maximum points off Police when the two sides meet in the second round opener at Lugogo on Tuesday.

The ‘Abanyakare’ lost the reverse fixture 2-1 at Wankulukuku, ironically, Police’s second season win after a false start that saw them lose three games on the bounce.

“I am optimistic we shall beat Police,” said Mwebaze. “They boys are fine, no injury worries and just raring to go,” he added.

The gaffer however was non-committal on any of his eight new signings featuring in the game but says they are working on ensuring they are licensed before kick-off.

“The new boys are with us and we hope their licenses will be sorted by game time tomorrow.

Abdallah Mubiru, Police FC Coach

His opposite number Abdallah Mubiru admits it will be another tough league match but the boys can negotiate it.

“There are no easy games and it will be another task for us,” said Mubiru. “But we hope to use home advantage well and get the desired points,” he added.

Team News

Andrew Okiring is out for the Cops with injury but the rest of the squad is fine.

For Nyamityobora, they have no one injured at the moment.

Key Players

Juma Balinya scored twice against Police [Photo: Mugabi Don]

The hosts will hope Juma Balinya returns with the form he enjoyed in the first part of the season as well as Ruben Kimera and Johnson Odong.

The visitors will rely on Ibrahim Dada for goals with Komakech and Ssebutinde also in the mix.

Stats

Police sit 8th on the 16 team log with 21 points while Nyamityobora are third from bottom with 9 points.