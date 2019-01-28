Robinson Opong Odoch during the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions Cup (Photo: FIBA)

Robinson Opong Odoch will feature for Mozambique side Ferroviario da Beira in the inaugural FIBA Africa Basketball League.

The Ugandan shooting guard joins the club alongside the Serbian duo of Bozo Djumic and Vuk Jovanovic.

Opong, a proven three-point shooter, played for City Oilers at the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions Cup averaging 16 points a game.

Beira is looking to make an impact at the upcoming FIBA Africa Basketball League which tips off next month.

“Hopefully they will bring quality and experience to the group, and help us reach higher heights,” Beira’s power forward Helton Ubisse said of the trio as quoted by FIBA.basketball.

The Mozambicans were drawn in Group C of the competition, where they will go up against continental heavyweights Al Ahly of Egypt, Primeiro D’Agosto of Angola and REG from Rwanda.

Group C games will be played from 8-10 February in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.