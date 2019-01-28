Uganda will host South Sudan’s international football matches in 2019

South Sudan U20 players celebrate a goal against Uganda Hippos at the Star Times Stadium in Kampala. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda is set to host South Sudan’s international football matches for the year 2019 as the Juba national stadium undergoes renovation.

According to the BBC, South Sudan’s Football Association (SSFA) announced that the country’s national teams will host all their 2019 international matches in Kampala, Uganda.

This follows the construction works that commenced on the national stadium in Juba that could last for at least a year.



It is cheaper and nearer for us to play in Uganda than moving to Khartoum in Sudan. Besides, we also have several South Sudanese who stay in Uganda and can always come to cheer the teams Francis Amin, South Sudan Football Association President

South Sudan Football Association Ordinary General Assembly. PHOTO: FRANCIS PAUL

This March, South Sudan will host Tunisia in the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, also an Olympic qualifier.

The international build ups will also be held in Kampala.

The national stadium in Juba ground breaking ceremony was held over the weekend with FIFA, CAF and CECEFA leaders among the officials in attendance.

Part of the money to fund the stadium construction is from the $1M donation from Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), of which $800,000 has already been dispatched to the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA).

FIFA was represented by Veron, CAF Executive committee member Moses Magogo represented the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad whilst CECAFA body was represented by the Tanzania FA boss, Wallace Karia.

South Sudan’s U-23 XI that eliminated Uganda. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

South Sudan achieved independence from Sudan in 2011 and was voted into full membership of FIFA at the world body’s annual congress in the Hungarian capital Budapest in 2012.