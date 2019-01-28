We knew they were burnt out, says Mucureezi

Paul Mucureezi

Paul Mucureezi says he was optimistic Vipers SC would burn out after the first half as the two teams drew 1-1 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The Venoms were all over the Ankole Lions in the first half but the visitors were so much improved after the break and through Mucureezi, they drew level just eight minutes into the second stanza.

“It’s not easy to score at St. Mary’s stadium,” said Mucureezi. “But we came aware that Vipers being a bigger side would be under pressure and for us, we played under no pressure but came to enjoy the game,” he added.

We knew they would be fresh in the first half but as player that has been in their situation before, I knew they would burn out in the second half and we took advantage of it.

Mbarara City finishes the first round third on the log with 28 points while Mucureezi leads the goal scoring charts in the team with five goals.

They open the second round of the season with a tough one against KCCA at Kakyeeka on Wednesday.