Kirinya-Jinja S.S head coach Ayiekoh steps down

Charles Ayeikho Lukula has resigned at Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club. PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club has a task to seek for a new head coach as the second round of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League kicks off.

This is after the resignation of Charles Ayiekoh on Tuesday.



I have decided to leave the club because of some personal reasons.

I wish the club the best in their future endeavours Charles Ayiekoh Lukula,

Inside sources within the club pin point to influence in Ayiekoh’s duties as a key factor that pushed him out.

Kawowo Sports has established that the CAF ‘A’ licenced tactician is on his way to seek greener pastures at Onduparaka Football Club.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club will play Vipers away at the St Mary’s Stadium on Friday, 1st February 2019 during the first match of the second round.