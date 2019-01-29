Veteran midfielder Bruhan Matovu training with Entebbe Football Club at the Lake Victoria Primary School play ground on Monday. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

FUFA Big League outfit Entebbe Football Club intends to beef up their squad with close to seven new players ahead of the second round kick off on Thursday, 31st January 2019.

Right from change of arms of the technical team where former Uganda Cranes international James Odoch replaced Allan Kabonge, the club also targets a couple of experienced players.

Former URA, Bright Stars and Wakiso Giants midfielder Jjmmy Lule is among the players who will be hired to beef up the team.

Others include Bruhan Matovu, Henry Wamala, John Wesley Kisakye, Eddie Mubiru, goalkeeper Robert Saka and a one forward, Kenneth.

All these players have been training with the club at their new training base at Lake Victoria Primary School.

According to James Odoch, the beef up is intended to help the club fortunes of fighting relegation with prospects of securing a play off slot.

We are targeting as many victories as possible because even a playoff slot is much possible. James Odoch, Entebbe FC Head coach

James Odoch, the newly appointed Entebbe Football Club Head coach. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Midfielder Lule, strikers Mubiru, Kenneth and goalie Robert Ssaka all join Odoch’s side on loan from Wakiso Giants.

Matovu, Kisakye and Wamala have been free agents after being released by top flight side, Nyamityobora Football Club.

Under Kabonge, Entebbe Football Club struggled to find a footing, only managing one win in 10 matches, five draws and four losses.

Right back Henry Wamala is one of the new Entebbe FC signings. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Meanwhile, the club also intends to change their venue from Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium to the Fisheries Training Institute playground, Bugonga.

Forward -cum-winger John Wesley Kisakye joins Entebbe from Nyamitybora. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

The Bugonga playground has been re-greened and the internal perimeter fencing worked upon.

The new players will join the old guard that has tried and tested forward Kenneth Tumusiime, Rashid ‘Kudra’ Matovu, goalkeepers Noel Bayiga and Hussein Mulawa, Sunday Mukiibi, Brunno ‘Muchooli’ Sserunkuma, Muhammed Ochaya, Philly Lutaaya, Godfrey Kaana among others.

Midfielder Jimmy Lule joins Entebbe FC on loan from Wakiso Giants. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

The second round of the StarTimes FUFA Big League kicks off on Thursday, 31st January 2019.

The FUFA Big League has two groups; Elgon and Rwenzori. The top clubs per group will qualify for the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League with the third one determined via a promotional play-off.