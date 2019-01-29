Football

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Bukenya could join Police

by Ismael Kiyonga
Ivan Bukenya

Police are close to signing Ivan Bukenya on a short deal until the end of the season.

The former Proline and Kaizer Chiefs defender could join the club until the end of the season before he returns to Sweden where he features for FC Linkoping City.

Police, the second highest scoring side in the league have one of the leakiest defences and Abdallah Mubiru has been in the January window trying to fix it.

“If all goes well, we shall add Ivan (Bukenya) to our ranks,” confirmed Mubiru.

The 2005 league champions have also confirmed the signing of another centre back, Edgar Bwogi whose last appearance in the league was at Express last season.

The club is also close to signing attacking midfielder Gerald Kiryowa to their ranks.

