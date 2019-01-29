Martin Kizza joins PSL side Free State Stars

Martin Kizza unveiled at Free State Stars [Photo: Free State Stars]

South African Premiership side Free State Stars have announced the signing of Ugandan winger Martin Kizza.

Kizza has been club less since leaving SC Villa at the end of last season despite links with move to Serbia and Croatia.

According to the club’s website, the player has penned a deal to feature for the club until the end of the season with an option for a two year deal if he impresses.

'Ea Lla Koto sign former Chiefs star and Ugandan winger' at https://t.co/eZTaOxpMvq pic.twitter.com/kyuSftx4fX — FreeStateStars FC (@FreeStateStars) January 29, 2019

“Kizza, meanwhile, has been drafted in from Ugandan giants SC Villa. The 21-year-old received his first call-up to the Ugandan national side in September last year….,” read a statement on the club website.

“The duo (Kizza and Michelle Katsvairo) have signed until the end of the season with the option to extend by a further two years.

Kizza was arguably one of the best footballers in the league last season and earned a call up for the national team ahead of the Chan finals in 2018 that were held in Morocco.

In PSL, he joins compatriots Denis Onyango (Sundowns), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City) and Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs) as the only Ugandans in the league.