Nkata suspended by Kakamega Homeboyz for Match Fixing

Paul Nkata (Photo: John Batanudde)

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Paul Nkata is at the center of a match fixing scandal and has reportedly been suspended by the club.

The club is having a poor run in Kenyan Premier League (KPL), going without a win in seven outings, a run that has seen them drop to 13th in the table.

The Ugandan tactician is accused of match fixing along with midfielder George Mandela, who has also been handed indefinite suspension.

Club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula told soka.co.ke that investigations have been ongoing and revealed the Ugandan duo is be behind the bad run.

“For sometime now we have been doing our investigations and we have enough evidence to pin the two. They have been working with a betting company and a group of players to make money at the expense of the team.

“They have been fixing matches and bribing match officials while the coach is also culpable for the poor performance the team has had and abuse of office,” Shimanyula said as quoted by Soka.

Nkata and Mandela have been together as player and coach at Muhoroni Youth and Tusker FC before recently reuniting at Homeboyz.