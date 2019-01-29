Big Strikers International sign 5 year partnership with professional boxer Kiwanuka

Shafik ‘Killing Machine’ Kiwanuka (third left) signs the contract on Tuesday, 29th January 2019. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Heavy weight professional boxer Shafik ‘Killing Machine’ Kiwanuka has signed a five year sponsorship deal with Big Strikers International Company.

The sponsorship is worthy Shs 100M for a period of five years (Shs 20M per year).

This was made public before the media during a press briefing held at the residence of self-styled businessman Sam Buchanan in Bukasa, Muyenga – Kampala on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Flanked by his personal coach Abdul Tebazalwa, the calm and composed lanky fighter signed the binding contract and paper weight alongside Buchana, the chairman of Big Strikers International, witnessed by Salim Uhuru (President of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission).



I am happy to see you. The signing ceremony with Shafiq Kiwanuka is to notify the public that Big Strikers International officially owns the boxer. We shall look after him and manage all his fights. He is the best fighter in the world. The sponsorship is Shs 20M per year for a period of five years. We shall sign other boxers in the frame of Kiwanuka. We thank Salim Uhuru who has supported professional boxing. Sam Buchana, chairman Big Strikers International

L-R: Abdul Tebazalwa, Emmanuel Mwesigwa, Sam Buchanan, Shafik Kiwanuka and Salim Kiwanuka. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE



Shafik Kiwanuka is a nice guy. He listens to advice and always willing to learn. This is his time to turn professional. The training has been well and we shall continue to shape him ahead of the first fight in March 2019. This is however work in progress. He still has a lot to perfect. Professional boxing is different from amateur. Abdul Tebazalwa, boxing coach

Buchanan shows off the fight promotional poster. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE



I am motivated and ready to battle. I am the Killing machine and ready to destroy many in my midst. Shafik ‘Killing Machine’ Kiwanuka

Shafik ‘Killing Machine’ Kiwanuka. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE



From the bottom of my heart, bg Strikers has been one of the best promotional companies in Uganda. The fight organized for Kiwanuka is a good one. We have been yearning for such a fight. To the fighter, we are all behind you. This is indeed our time to shine. Salim Uhuru, President of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission

L-R: Sam Buchanan, Shafik Kiwanuka and Salim Uhuru during the press conference. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Kiwanuka is a heavy weight boxer who is eyeing his debut fight against Kenya’s Obadiah Mwangi on 22nd March 2019 at Lugogo Arena in Kampala.

The undercard fights on the night will see Robert Kamya battle Charles Kakande, Latib Muwonge will face Kenneth Kaunda, Mudde Ntambi against Robert Mudawo, Fahad Mayombwe with James Kayongo whilst Hudson Muhumuza will face Roderick Okot.

Entry fees for the fights are 30,000/= (ordinary), 50,000/= (VIP) and a table goes for 500,000/=.

Gates will open at 5PM.

Sam Buchanan (third left) addresses the media at his residence in Bukasa, Muyenga. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

Big Strikers International director Emmanuel Mwesigwa (left) with chairman Sam Buchanan. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE