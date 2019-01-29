Professional boxer Kiwanuka eyes winning debut against Kenya’s Mwangi

Shafik ‘Hitting Machine’ Kiwanuka has vowed to crash Kenya’s Obadiah Mwangi in the Uganda’s first professional fight. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

The Journey to the World Championship:

Friday, 22nd March 2019

Main Fight: Shafik ‘Hitting Machine’ Kiwanuka Vs Obadiah Mwangi (Kenya)

At Lugogo Indoor Arena

Entry Fees: 30,000/= (Ordinary), 50,000/= (VIP) & 500,000 (Table)

Heavy weight boxer Shafik Kiwanuka is christened the ‘Killing Machine’ for his all-out approach during boxing bouts.

During his four year amateur epoch, Kiwanuka had 28 fights, 23 victories (20 of which were knock outs), one draw and four losses.

The lanky fighter is switching attention to professional fights after that diligent journey in the amateur setting.

Kiwanuka will face Kenya’s Obadiah Mwangi in his very first professional fight at the MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena on 22nd March 2019 in Kampala.

Heavy weight professional boxer Shafik ‘Killing Machine’ Kiwanuka has signed a five year sponsorship deal with Big Strikers International Company.

Buoyed by the fact that he has signed a sponsorship worth Shs 100M for a period of five years (Shs 20M per year) with Big Strikers International, Kiwanuka has vowed to stage a winning performance.



I have trained and worked hard. I am motivated and ready to battle. I am the Killing machine and ready to destroy many in my midst. Shafik ‘Hitting Machine’ Kiwanuka

L-R: Sam Buchanan, Shafik ‘Hitting Machine’ and Salim Uhuru during a media briefing. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

His coach, Abdul Tebazalwa is also optimistic that his client will deliver the goods on the big night.



Shafik Kiwanuka is a nice guy. He listens to advice and always willing to learn. This is his time to turn professional. The training has been well and we shall continue to shape him ahead of the first fight in March 2019. This is however work in progress. He still has a lot to perfect. Professional boxing is different from amateur. Abdul Tebazalwa, coach for Shafik Kiwanuka

Shafik ‘Killing Machine’ Kiwanuka. PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE

The fight is dubbed ‘The Journey to the World Championship’.

Other undercard fights:

The under-card fights on the night will see Robert Kamya battle Charles Kakande, Latib Muwonge will face Kenneth Kaunda, Mudde Ntambi against Robert Mudawo, Fahad Mayombwe with James Kayongo whilst Hudson Muhumuza will face Roderick Okot.