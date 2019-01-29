Umony in spotlight as Express seeks double over Tooro United

Tuesday January 29, 2019

Tooro United Vs Express FC – Buhinga, 4.30pm

Action from Tooro United against KCCA

All eyes will be on former league MVP Brian Umony when Express FC visit Tooro United at fortress Buhinga in Fort Portal.

The danger man signed a six month deal with the club after nearly two years out with an injury but sounds confident of victory in his first game for the club.

“I’m very sure it’s not going to be an easy game it’s an away game and a league game,” Umony told the club’s official website. “You cannot underestimate any team in this league,” he added.

Brian Umony smiles after being unveiled at Wankulukuku

“But of course we want to go out and win we are a big club with a big following which expect us to win without putting pressure on the boys we want to win this game on Tuesday.

Wasswa Bbosa, formerly at Express believes its not going to be easy but believes playing at home gives them edge.

“It’s a different team than one I managed a few years ago,” said Bbosa. “They are more organised and motivated but we are playing at home and confident of beating anyone here,” he added.

Wasswa Bbosa

Team News

The hosts will miss the services of midfielder Mahad Yaya who is out injured while the Red Eagles have left want away forward Tony Odur out of the squad.

They also have no Frank Tumwesigye Zaga as his loan papers are not complete at the moment.

Key Players

Allan Kayiwa, Simon Sserunkuma and Willy Kavuma will be the main players for the hosts while the Red eagles will rely on new signing Umony, Eric Kambale and Ibrahim Kayiwa for goals.

Key Stats

Express have won their previous two encounters against Tooro United to make it five wins in 10 league meetings while Tooro United have won just three in the process.