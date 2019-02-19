Ismaily fined, to host two games behind closed doors

Ismaily

Ismaily have been fined forty thousand dollars ($ 40,000) by the Confederation of African Football and also ordered to play two games behind closed doors.

Those are two of the deliberations after chaos that marred their home game against Club Africain of Tunisia in the Caf Champions League.

The Tunisians were leading 2-1 before the game was abandoned and Caf has awarded a win of 3-0 to Club Africain.

The Egyptian side were previously disqualified from the competition but were reinstated by Caf after the appeal.

In another decision, Ismaily if found guilty of a similar offence over the next two years, the Egypt side have a suspended one match without fans.

Revised Group C standings:

Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points TP Mazembe 4 2 1 1 +7 7 CS Constantine 2 2 0 0 +4 6 Club Africain 4 1 1 2 -6 4 Ismaily 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Revised fixture

During the initial ban, they were unable to play their home and away matches against Algeria’s CS Constantine and thus the games have been rescheduled on February 23 and a reverse fixture seven days later.