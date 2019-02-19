Mbarara City vs Onduparaka Preview: Caterpillars dare Ankole Lions decent home run

Wednesday February 20, 2019

Kakyeeka stadium, 4.30pm

Onduparaka lost to Proline in their last outing in the Stanbic Uganda Cup [Photo: John Batanudde]

Onduparaka make the long trip from Arua to Mbarara where they face hosts Ankole Lions in a highly anticipated league clash on Wednesday.

The Caterpillars are currently struggling and haven’t won a league game since December 16 last year.

In the process, they are now on a seven match winless streak drawing four and losing three.

The Arua based side have won just two games in the last ten and are out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the expense of Fufa Big League side, Proline.

In Mbarara City, they face a team yet to lose a game at home and are currently 3rd on the log with 36 points, with a chance to leapfrog second placed Vipers if they win.

Paul Mucureezi, Hilary Mukundane and Ibrahim Oriti will be key figures for Charles Livingstone Mbabazi who faces his former pay masters.

Baker Kasule, Mbarara City assistant coach believes playing at home gives them optimism.

“We are playing at home and that gives us confidence,” said Kasule.

Onduparaka who are yet to beat Mbarara City in three league meetings and will need their attackers Ceaser Okhuti, Gaddafi Gadinho and Vianney Sekajugo must be at their best.