Ndejje vs Tooro united Preview: Visitors seek to complete double against Students

Wednesday February 21, 2019

Arena of Visions, Bombo 4.30pm

Tooro United seek to put an end to a three match winless streak by completing a double over Ndejje University.

The two sides face off at the Arena of Visions in Bombo on Wednesday in one of the three league matches on the afternoon.

The visitors won the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of Allan Kayiwa strike in the first half and will fancy their chances against the newcomers who have struggled for points.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a morale boosting 1-0 win over Maroons last week and this will be the first game since they named former Fufa Technical Director, Asuman Lubowa in the same capacity.

Anwar Ntege and Noel Nasasira will be vital for the hosts who sit 14th on the 16-team log with 13 points while Tooro United will rely on Godfrey Lwesibawa, Kayiwa and Mahad Yaya Kakooza.

Tooro United lie 8th on the log with 26 points and have an opportunity to move to 5th with maximum points.