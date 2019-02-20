Express Vs Maroons Preview: Red Eagles seek second win on the bounce

Thursday February 21, 2019

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4.30pm

Frank “Zaga” Tumwesigye

Express FC could win successive games for only the second time this season when they host off unpredictable Maroons at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

George Ssimwogerere’s side won their last outing 2-0 against Nyamityobora and victory against the Prison side could see them win two games in the bounce for the first time since beating Tooro United and Paidha in late October and early November.

The six time champions come into the game buoyed by victory in the Stanbic Uganda Cup where they eliminated Police and face a side that they haven’t lost to in the last five games.

However, the last two meetings between the sides have been stalemates including the reverse fixture.

The hosts will miss the services of defender Shafiq Nana Kakeeto and that will see Isaac Mutanga return to the defence to partner the ever present John Revita with Lawrence ‘Panta’ Kigonya shielding the defence.

The Red Eagles will hope forwards Brian Umony and Tony Odur are in fine mood with Frank Tumwesigye and Ibrahim Kayiwa doing the creative job in midfield.

For Maroons, 13th on the log with 18 points, hope will be in midfield dynamos Ronald Orombi and Emmanuel Olinga with Rashid Agau and Solomon Walusimbi leading the hunt for goals.

Former Express FC forward Herman Wasswa could also get chance to face his former bosses despite a low campaign so far.