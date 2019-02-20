Gary Chaynes not wary of Manvir’s threat as ARC revs off 

Gary’s new Evo X R4 (Courtesy photo)

Former Africa Rally Champion Gary Chaynes is looking forward to put an end to Manvir Baryan’s regional winning streak as the 2019 ARC series rev off at his home event; the Bandana Rally in Ivory Coast this weekend.

Baryan , the reigning and two-times ARC champion, has registered only victories in all ARC events he has participated in, except for his home event in Kenya.

“My strategy will be to attack and try everything possible in my capacity to be ahead of Manvir at the end of the rally,” said Chaynes.

“Regardless of the differences in the car, I will do my best to put a difference on the steering,” he asserted.

The Ivorian who will be debuting his newly acquired Mitsubishi EvoX, has four Rally Bandama victories to his name.

“We have a new car and it arrived just on time. Very beautiful car, but its still a Mitsubishi Evo X and not R5. But it should be able to compete well over the weekend,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Gary Chaynes (R) and co-driver after winning last year’s Rally Bandama (Courtesy photo)

Chaynes however won’t be taking on the ARC.

“ARC has proved very difficult for everyone to do. It’s very expensive and only those with a budget can take on the series.

“For me I think it would be necessary to find solutions to transport competitors vehicles and little help on some logistics. Besides that, the championship will remain difficult for many,” he added.

Chaynes will have Le Borgne Didier calling the pace notes this weekend.

Rally Bandama will set the ball rolling on the 2019 ARC series starting this Friday in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.