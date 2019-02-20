James Otim denies SC Villa at Bul

Bul 1-1 SC Villa

Pius Wangi congratulated by teammates after scoring against Bul [Photo: John Batanudde]

James Otim scored in the second half for Bul to cancel out Pius Wangi first half strike as Bul shared spoils with SC Villa at Njeru Technical Centre.

The visitors came into the game on the back of two wins in a row and deservedly got in front in the 42nd minute when a beautiful move involving Derrick Ndahiro and Emma Kalyowa was headed into the net by Wangi.

The goal was his fourth in four games and it ensured the Jogoos took a goal cushion into the half time break.

In the second half, Bul piled pressure and it paid off when Otim levelled in the 69th minute.

John Adriko closes down Charles Ssebutinde [Photo: John Batanudde]

Douglas Bamweyana had made a defensive change with Habib Kavuma replacing Albert Mugisa but after Bul drew level, he pulled off John Adriko for young forward Charles Lwanga.

A draw leaves SC Villa 12th on the log with 22 points while Bul keep their fourth place with 31 points.