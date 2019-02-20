Lwakataka finally secures ex-Mangat Subaru

The Subaru N12B headed to a new home (Courtesy photo)

Ponsiano Lwakataka is finally the new owner of the Subaru N12 formerly owned by three-time national champion Jas Mangat.

Lwakata ka took full ownership of the Subaru this week following months of staking on it.

‘Mafu Mafu’ as he is commonly known has in the previous years longed for an upgrade as he planned a full return to competitive racing.

Lwakataka’s now ex ‘magical’ Subaru N8

His efforts to secure a new car took a high gear last year when he opened fundraiser platforms. His fans, sponsors and well wishers all responded to his call.

Lwakataka has replaced his ‘magical’ Subaru N8 with which he won two NRC titles plus a number of rally victories; the latest victory being last year’s Masaka rally.

The crew is expected to debut the car in the second round of NRC in Mukono next month.