Ndejje University edges Tooro United to register successive victory

Ndejje University players applaud their fans at the Arena of Visions (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

Uganda Premier League (Wednesday Results):

Ndejje University 4-3 Tooro United

Mbarara City 1-2 Onduparaka

BUL 1-1 SC Villa

For the first time in the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League, debutants Ndejje University Football Club has won two successive matches.

The Lions, as they are christened overcame visiting Tooro United 4-3 at the Arena of Visions in Bombo on Wednesday, adding to the 1-0 win on the road at Maroons last week.

This was also the biggest win for Raymond Komakech’s coached side.

Burly forward Francis Onekalit struck a brace with the other two goals coming from Anwar Ntege (penalty) and captain Ronald Odokonyero.

Tooro United’s three goals were by Odokonyero (own goal), Mahad Yaya Kakooza and a late Simon Peter Sserunkuma.

As early as the third minute, Onekalit headed home the opener off Samuel Matovu’s cross from the left wing.

Onekalit doubled the lead after 12 minutes, expertly rounding up the Tooro United goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa to tap into an empty net.

There was an early change for the visitors. Holding midfielder Steven Luswata was pulled out for Sserunkuma on the quarter hour mark.

Sserunkuma’s pace and trickery immediately troubled the home side.

On the half hour mark, Ndejje University skipper Ronald Odokonyero headed into his own net off a teasing free-kick by Sserunkuma.

Kakooza tapped home the second and Tooro United’s equalizer off another Sserunkuma free-kick delivery.

The first booking on the evening was to Tooro United defender Mike Kawooya for a foul on Onekalit near the corner flag arc.

The hosts were given a penalty by FIFA Referee Brian Miiro Nsubuga for push foul committed by Kakooza onto Anwar Ntege.

The call was bitterly protested by the Tooro United players alleging that the foul was committed outside the goal area before Ntege fell over in the forbidden area.

In the process of protesting, Isa Lumu got cautioned.

Ntege made it three with a calmly taken kick from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time as the Lions roared once again.

Odokonyero perfectly paid for the earlier mess with a powerful header 13 minutes from full time from a Matovu corner kick.

Sserunkuma scored Tooro United’s third in a rare show of typical fighting spirit but it was too little too late.

There were cautions for three Tooro United players; Mike Kawooya, Issa Lumu and Godfrey Lwesibawa by FIFA Referee Nsubuga for unsporting conduct.

Ndejje University’s goalkeeper Jeans Wokoroach also got booked for time wasting.

Francis Onekalit was named the pilsner man of the match, a reward that comes with Shs 100,000.

Francis Onekalit displays the man of the match banner. (Photo: David Isabirye)



Ntege earned their fourth win of the season, taking them to 16 points although they remain in the 14th place on the 16 team log.

This was also their first victory since the appointment of Asuman Lubowa as their team’s technical director.

Wasswa Bbosa’s Tooro United suffered their 7th loss of the campaign, dropping to 7th position (remaining with 28 points).

Meanwhile, Mbarara City suffered their first loss of the season at Kakyeka, falling 2-1 to Onduparaka.

SC Villa earned a point away to BUL in the one all draw at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

The league returns on Thursday, 21st February 2019 with four matches.

Police hosts KCCA at Lugogo, Express takes on Maroons, URA hosts Kirinya-Jinja S.S and Paidha Black Angels will entertain Nyamityobora at the Green Light Stadium.

Ndejje University XI Vs Tooro United (Photo: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Ndejje University XI:

Derrick Emukule (G.K), George Akena, Hamimu Ssemakula, Joseph Othieno, Ronald Odokonyero (Captain), Paul Ddumba, Richardson Asaba, Francis Onekalit (69’ Noel Nasasira), Isaac Kisujju (59’ Bernard Katetemera), Sam Matovu (87’ De Boss Kalama), Anwar Ntege

Subs Not Used:

Jeans Wokoroach (G.K), Emmanuel Wasswa, Robert Eseru

Head coach: Raymond Timothy Komakech

Tooro United Vs Ndejje University (Photo: David Isabirye)

Tooro United XI:

Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Timothy Musinguzi (60’ Davis Ssali), Isa Mubiru, Isa Lumu, Mike Kawooya, Steven Luswata (16’ Simon Peter Sserunkuma), Paddy Muhumuza, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Allan Kayiwa, Baker Buyala, Godfrey Lwesibawa

Subs Not Used:

Meddie Kibirige (G.K), John Byamukama, Willy Kavuma, Joshua Kalisa, Eddie Ruhweza

Head Coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Match referees with the team captains prior to kick off in Bombo (Photo: David Isabirye)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko

Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikoowa

Fourth official: Rajab Bakasambe

Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange