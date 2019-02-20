Ondu rally to end Mbarara City’s unbeaten home run

Mbarara City 1-2 Onduparaka

Onduparaka ended Mbarara City unbeaten home run

Onduparaka ended a seven match winless streak in style by coming from a goal down to inflict a first home defeat to Mbarara City in a 2-1 victory.

Rashid Toha and Ceaser Okhuti scored in the second half to cancel out skipper Hilary Mukundane early strike.

Mukundane put the hosts, who came into the game on the back 10 home wins without defeat in the lead in the 20th minute with Paul Mucureezi bagging the assist.

Toha levelled matters ten minutes after the break and with thirteen minutes to the final whistle, Okhuti won it after a mistake by goalkeeper Ali Kimera.

Besides being Onduparaka’s maiden win over Mbarara City, it was also the first time in four meetings that the Caterpillars managed to score against the Ankole Lions.

A defeat denies the hosts chance to leapfrog Vipers in second place as they stay third with 36 points while Onduparaka climb to 5th with six points adrift.