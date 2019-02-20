Pitso defends Onyango after howler

Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns coach [Photo: Aminah Babirye]

Mamelodi Sundowns has stood with Uganda Cranes goalie Denis Onyango after his howler saw the Brazilians drop points in the 1-1 draw with Polokwane City.

At the stroke of half time, Onyango allowed what appeared like a tame effort slip through his hands and then helped it into the net with the foot as he tried to redeem self.

“Number one in Africa made a big mistake,” Mosimane told SuperSport “As much as he has saved us, he’s part of it. You have to pay for it sometimes,” he added before highlighting another mistake made by the Ugandan custodian before.

Denis Onyango

“You saw the mistake that happened against Highlands Park, these things do happen,” he lamented and later jumped to his defence.

“We love Denis. He has saved us, he did very well in ASEC [Mimosas], and we must not forget these things. These things do happen, probably someday we will also benefit.

Sundowns missed an opportunity to go top of the log as they trail Bidvest Wits by two points but have as many games in hand.

Next on the menu for Onyango and Sundowns will be a top of the table clash against Bidvest.