Police Vs KCCA Preview: Mutebi expects victory on return from ban

Thursday February 21, 2019

StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

The Cops will need to avoid a massacre against KCCA [Photo: John Batanudde]

Mike Mutebi says KCCA holds edge over hosts Police as he returns in the dugout from a four match touchline ban for the Lugogo derby.

The gaffer who takes on his former student Abdallah Mubiru in the opposite dugout expects an entertaining game and victory for his side come Thursday afternoon.

“We have edge in terms of quality of the playing staff,” Mutebi told the press. “Our confidence is also high since we haven’t a domestic game in two months and all our players are available,” he added.

Mike Mutyaba scored twice against Police in the reverse fixture [Photo: John Batanudde]

“It will be a good game because both teams play well but at the end of the day, we have edge and we shall win.

The reverse fixture produced nine goals with KCCA winning 6-3 but the Cops have had some change in personnel more so at the back.

Mubiru admits the team’s defending has improved after conceding just one goal in four matches and believes they have a chance against the log leaders.

Hassan Kalega will be pivotal in the middle of the pack [Photo: John Batanudde]

Mubiru is expected to keep Edgar Bwogi and Joseph Ssentume at the heart of defence with former KCCA player Paul Willa on the right and the much improved Arafat Galiwango on the left side of defence.

Juma Balinya will again be the man to lead the hunt for goals for the Cops while KCCA will rely on Allan Okello, Patrick Kaddu, Allan Kyambadde and Mike Mutyaba for inspiration upfront.

Although KCCA have won eight of the past eleven meetings in the league, they haven’t beaten Police home and away in a season since the 2015/16.

Victory for KCCA will see them open a nine point gap at the summit as second placed Vipers don’t play until Friday at home to Bright Stars.

A rare win for Police against the Kasasiro could see them move to 5th on the 16-team log.