Uganda Premier League Matchday 20 officials

The Uganda Premier League returns to the fold with eight matches lined up on Matchday 20 at different venues across the country.

Three games will be played on Wednesday, 20 February 2019 and the subsequent matches on the following day.

Here are the assigned match officials for the games.

Mashood Ssali will handle BUL Vs SC Villa at Kakindu as well as Vipers against Bright Stars at Kitende. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Wednesday, 20th February 2019:

BUL Vs SC Villa – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4:30 PM) – Match Preview

Center Referee : Mashood Ssali

: Mashood Ssali Assistant Referee 1 : Catherine Nagadya

: Catherine Nagadya Assistant Referee 2 : Mustafah Mafumu

: Mustafah Mafumu Fourth official : Ronald Madanda

: Ronald Madanda Referee Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba

Alex Muhabi will be in Mbarara as center referee as Mbarara City hosts Onduparaka. (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Mbarara City Vs Onduparaka – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30 PM) – Match Preview

Center Referee : Alex Muhabi

: Alex Muhabi Assistant Referee 1: Lydia Nantabo

Lydia Nantabo Assistant Referee 2 : Robson Atusinguza

: Robson Atusinguza Fourth official: Robert Donney

Robert Donney Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo

Lydia Nantabo Wanyama is the first assistant referee for the Ankole Lions at home against the Catarpillars in Mbarara. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Ndejje University Vs Tooro United – Arena of Visions (4:30 PM) – Match Preview

Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Brian Miiro Nsubuga Assistant Referee 1 : Mark Ssonko

: Mark Ssonko Assistant Referee 2 : Musa Balikoowa

: Musa Balikoowa Fourth official: Rajab Bakasambe

Rajab Bakasambe Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Brian Miiro Nsubuga will handle Ndejje University at home to Tooro United at the Arena of Visions in Bombo. (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Thursday, 21st February 2019:

Police Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:00 PM)

Center Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

Ali Sabilla Chelengat Assistant Referee 1 : Isa Masembe

: Isa Masembe Assistant Referee 2: Ronald Katenya

Ronald Katenya Fourth official: Alex Muhabi

Alex Muhabi Referee Assessor: Margret Kubingi

William Oloya is set for URA against Kirinya-Jinja S.S on Thursday. (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

URA Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:30 PM)

Center Referee: William Oloya

William Oloya Assistant Referee 1 : Dick Okello

: Dick Okello Assistant Referee 2 : Malex Nakito Nkumbi

: Malex Nakito Nkumbi Fourth official : Diana Murungi

: Diana Murungi Referee Assessor: Yusuf Suleiman Awuye

Express Vs Maroons – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4:30 PM)

Center Referee : Rajab Bakasembe

: Rajab Bakasembe Assistant Referee 1 : Lee Okello

: Lee Okello Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo

Gilbert Ngyendo Fourth official: Shamilah Nabadda

Shamilah Nabadda Referee Assessor: David Davies Katabira

Paidha Black Angels Vs Nyamityobora – Bar Okoro, Paidha (4:30 PM)

Center Referee : Deogracious Opio

: Deogracious Opio Assistant Referee 1 : Jane Mutonyi

: Jane Mutonyi Assistant Referee 2 : Paul Omara

: Paul Omara Fourth official : Anna Akoyi

: Anna Akoyi Referee Assessor: Faisal Nsubuga

Vipers Vs Bright Stars – St Mary’s Kitende (4:00 PM)