Uganda Premier League Matchday 20 officials

The Uganda Premier League returns to the fold with eight matches lined up on Matchday 20 at different venues across the country.
Three games will be played on Wednesday, 20 February 2019 and the subsequent matches on the following day.
Here are the assigned match officials for the games.
Wednesday, 20th February 2019:
BUL Vs SC Villa – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (4:30 PM) – Match Preview
- Center Referee: Mashood Ssali
- Assistant Referee 1: Catherine Nagadya
- Assistant Referee 2: Mustafah Mafumu
- Fourth official: Ronald Madanda
- Referee Assessor: Rosebell Rwamuyamba
Mbarara City Vs Onduparaka – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30 PM) – Match Preview
- Center Referee: Alex Muhabi
- Assistant Referee 1: Lydia Nantabo
- Assistant Referee 2: Robson Atusinguza
- Fourth official: Robert Donney
- Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Ndejje University Vs Tooro United – Arena of Visions (4:30 PM) – Match Preview
- Center Referee: Brian Miiro Nsubuga
- Assistant Referee 1: Mark Ssonko
- Assistant Referee 2: Musa Balikoowa
- Fourth official: Rajab Bakasambe
- Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange
Thursday, 21st February 2019:
Police Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo (4:00 PM)
- Center Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
- Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe
- Assistant Referee 2: Ronald Katenya
- Fourth official: Alex Muhabi
- Referee Assessor: Margret Kubingi
URA Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:30 PM)
- Center Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Malex Nakito Nkumbi
- Fourth official: Diana Murungi
- Referee Assessor: Yusuf Suleiman Awuye
Express Vs Maroons – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4:30 PM)
- Center Referee: Rajab Bakasembe
- Assistant Referee 1: Lee Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo
- Fourth official: Shamilah Nabadda
- Referee Assessor: David Davies Katabira
Paidha Black Angels Vs Nyamityobora – Bar Okoro, Paidha (4:30 PM)
- Center Referee: Deogracious Opio
- Assistant Referee 1: Jane Mutonyi
- Assistant Referee 2: Paul Omara
- Fourth official: Anna Akoyi
- Referee Assessor: Faisal Nsubuga
Vipers Vs Bright Stars – St Mary’s Kitende (4:00 PM)
- Center Referee: Mashood Ssali
- Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe
- Assistant Referee 2: Hakim Mulindwa
- Fourth official: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
- Referee Assessor: Amin Aziz Bbosa