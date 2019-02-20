Ugandan international Muleme moves to Czech Republic

Isaac Muleme poses for a photo with FK Victoria Zizkov officials [Courtesy]

Isaac Muleme has been unveiled at Czech Republic second division side Victoria Zizkov from Haras El Hodood of Egypt.

The Ugandan international has reliably signed a year and half deal with the club according to reliable sources.

Muleme is one of the highly rated and talented left backs in Uganda at the moment and has been an integral part of the Cranes in the past couple of years.

He is a product of the defunct SC Villa academy, Jogoo Young that produced most of the players of the current generation.

Locally, Muleme has featured for boyhood club SC Villa on more than one stint, defunct SC Victoria University and 12-time champions KCCA.

He was part of the Cranes team that featured at the Chan finals in 2014, 2016 and 2018 in South Africa, Rwanda and Morocco respectively.