Vipers’ Sekagya to undergo operation on knee

Ibrahim Ssekagya (Photo: John Batanudde)

Vipers’ goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya is set to undergo an operation on the injured knee the club has confirmed.

The young custodian suffered the injury while on continental duty away to Algeria’s CS Constantine in the Caf Champions League last year.

The former KCCA academy goalkeeper who joined Vipers from UPDF after a stellar season will now miss the rest of the season and part of the new season.

Vipers SC Injury Update – including Bashir Ssekagya, Bashir Asiku, Livingstone Mulondo and Geoffrey Wasswa latest. https://t.co/wZrSano0Di — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) February 20, 2019

“Vipers Sports Club youthful goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya, looks set for a heart-breaking more months out of action following a decision by the medical department at Kitende to let him undergo surgery on a troublesome knee which has failed to heal,” the club on its website.

Elsewhere on injury updates from the league champions, defenders Geoffrey Wasswa, Bashir Asiku and Livingstone Mulondo are set to miss the match against Bright Stars due to injury.

Asiku has been out for longer period but Wasswa and Mulondo have been ever present. Wasswa has missed three games on the bounce and was expected to return in time for the duel against Fred Kajoba’s charges