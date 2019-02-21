25000 participants set for 2019 Fresh Dairy secondary school games 1

Some of the female players during the launch of the 2019 Fresh Dairy secondary schools games 1 (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games 1:

The seven games involved are; Football U-20, Basketball, Rugby 15’s, Hockey, Table Tennis, Badminton and Tennis.

District qualifiers (13th February – 31st March 2019) – Different venues

Regional finals (1st – 27th April 2019) – Different venues

National finals (4th – 11th May 2019) – Mbale Secondary School

*Fresh Dairy injects Shs 3.8 billion into secondary school games 1

For the next five years, the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) has a fat account to rest on.

At least three billion, eight hundred eighty five million Uganda shillings (3,885,000,000) is ear marked to be used for the next five years, effective with the 2019 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games.



L-R: Joseph Awino, General Manager Sales Fresh Dairy, Vincent Omoth, Marketing Manager Fresh Dairy, Grace Abalo, Senior Education Officer at Ministry of Education and Sports, Christopher Mugisha (General Secretary, USSA) and Justus Mugisha – Treasurer USSSA during the press conference. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The games were officially launched and flagged off on Thursday, 21st February 2019 at the Fresh Dairy head offices on 6th street Industrial Area, Kampala.

Christopher Mugisha, the General Secretary of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association noted that these games will attract over 2500 secondary school students across the country who will compete in various disciplines.

The sponsorship will go towards the kitting of every team with each player getting two sets of kits during the national finals, publicity, branding venues, activations in regions and administrative costs including trophies, medals and certificates.



We are humbled by the role we are playing in growing the stature of Uganda’s secondary schools games. Fresh Dairy’s sponsorship essentially serves to nurture the sporting talent of our youth while highlighting the need for health and nutrition using our products. Fresh Dairy believes in developing a complete individual in terms of sports, academia and health. The five year contract will also mount a robust advertising and publicity campaign for the games across Uganda to heighten participation and interest in the games nationally. Fresh Dairy also invests in education through offering a scholarship program for talented players whose details will be announced during the course of the 2019 season.

Vicent Omoth, Marketing manager Fresh Dairy



Justus Mugisha – Treasurer Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA). [Photo: David Isabirye]

We are grateful for the partnership that Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) has signed with Fresh Dairy. The money for logistics, kits, trophies, medals and certificates will be helpful to take the association forward as we work towards developing the game of football right from the grassroots Justus Mugisha, Treasurer Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA)

Christopher Mugisha in an inter-face with the media (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Such a partnership for the ball games 1 is a great boost for us an association and the schools. We are really grateful for the offer Christopher Mugisha, General Secretary, Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA)

The press conference in Kampala was attended by Joseph Awino, General Manager Sales Fresh Dairy, Vincent Omoth, Marketing Manager Fresh Dairy, Grace Abalo, Senior Education Officer at Ministry of Education and Sports, ustus Mugisha – Treasurer USSSA as well as Christopher Mugisha, General Secretary USSSA.