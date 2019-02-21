Kyetume FC agrees terms with promotional ‘king’ Kabonge

Allan Kabonge Kivewala is now at Kyetume Football Club. (Photo: David Isabirye)

Allan Kabonge Kivewala, a CAF ‘C’ licenced coach has agreed personal terms and conditions at Elgon group FUFA Big League outfit, Kyetume Football Club.

The development comes barely a week after Kyetume lost the services of their former head coach, Alex Isabirye Musongola who resigned and joined top tier side Nyamityobora.

Although financial nitty gritty of the deal has not been disclosed, Kabonge, according to highly placed sources at Kyetume has agreed a three month’s short deal with the primary task to guide the side to the Uganda Premier League.

When contacted, Kabonge could neither confirm nor deny the deal but acknowledged his representatives had communicated to him about the availability of a job slot at Kyetume Football Club.

My agent told me about the available job at Kyetume F.C. In case, all the negotiations are completed, I am always more than ready to work. Remember, I am God-sent to teach football. Allan Kabonge, CAF C Licenced coach

Since resigning at Entebbe FC last month, Kabonge has been unattached to any club.

Allan Kabonge

He has previously been part of the promotion to the Uganda Premier League for four clubs – Aurum Roses, Onduparaka, Masavu and Paidha Black Angels.

Only Richard Makumbi, the current head coach at Kitara beats him at the game since Makumbi has guided more than 9 clubs to the top flight division.

The FUFA Big League was started in the 2009/10 season.

Allan Kabonge quick facts