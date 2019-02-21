Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has threatened to resign if Mbabara City fans continue to disrespect him. (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

In the aftermath of their 2-1 home loss to Onduparaka, Mbarara City Football Club head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has threatened to resign.

The development comes after a section of fans verbally abused the tactician over the loss, the club’s first this season at Kakyeka Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports, Mbabazi said he has not yet resigned but will be forced to do so if fans continue to misbehave and abuse him;

I am shocked fans abused me after the loss to Onduparaka. This season, we have done well and fans should not pay me back with abuses. I will leave if they continue to disrespect me. Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Mbarara City Head coach

Mbabazi joined Mbarara City FC from Kyetume, a FUFA Big League side.

He had earlier coached Onduparaka Football Club having also served as the Somalia national team head coach.

Mbabazi is a former Uganda Cranes international who played at Express, Villa and KCCA before he ventured at Asec Mimosa in Ivory Coast, Esperance (Tunisia), St Patrick Athletic (Ireland) and retired in Thailand.