Paidha Vs Nyamityobora Preview: Football returns to Bar Okoro stadium

Thursday February 21

Bar Okoro stadium, Zombo 4.30pm

Paidha Black Angels starting XI against Vipers. They host their first league game at Bar Okoro stadium, today [Photo: John Batanudde]

For the first time this season, premier league football will be played at the Bar Okoro stadium when Paidha Black Angels host Nyamityobora.

The bottom of the log clash could has all the ingredients of a thriller as both sides target maximum points.

Paidha Black Angels are at the base with 10 points and a win, only their second in the division will see them replace the Abanyakare in second place from bottom.

The game will see the beginning of a new era for the visitors who appointed experienced tactician Alex Isabirye as the Technical Director after the exit of Coach Asaph Mwebaze.

Paidha will rely on Dickens Okwir while Nyamityobora will look to Ibrahim Dada if he returns to the starting team.